BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old shooter opened fire at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, killing three children and a teacher and wounding two other people before he was killed by a community member who pursued him into the school, authorities said.

The three children were aged 5, 8 and 11. Another child and teacher were injured and taken to the hospital, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

The first 911 call came around 1 p.m. from person in a vehicle outside Silver Rail Elementary who reported being shot at by someone with a long gun, Krantz said.

Further 911 calls came from inside the school, Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller earlier said. Police arrived on scene within minutes.

The attacker was shot and went down inside the school soon after police arrived, Miller said.

Miller said two people were transported to St. Charles Bend hospital following the shooting, and their conditions were not immediately known. A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

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