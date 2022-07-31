QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were able to rescue three individuals from a women’s boarding house in Quincy after a fire erupted Sunday morning.

Firefighters were orginally dispatched to the building for a trash fire. The blaze is believed to have spread from one the boarding house’s decks before spreading inside around 3:00 a.m.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson told 7NEWS that the battle was made more difficult due to the age and layout of the house. The building is divided into many units and the fire was able to travel through the walls and up to the attic.

Jackson also told 7NEWS that firefighters used a ladder to rescue three women from the building’s upper floors.

According to residents, one woman was able to escape out of a first-floor window. According to Jackson, she was one of three women taken to the hospital for treatment.

Nickole Deshais was one of the women rescued from the fire and she told 7NEWS she did not notice the fire until it smoke was already wafting up to her floor.

“I was panicking. I looked out the window just to make sure and I saw flames in the neighbors’ window. So then i went to open my front door and there was black smoke everywhere,” said DeShais. “Then I rushed to the window and was screaming for help. And then the firefighters took the ladder to the window and slowly took us out. ”

The 14 women displaced by the fire are receiving aide from the Red Cross.

