PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people believed to be involved in a possible road rage incident are expected in court Thursday.

They were arrested in the Paxton Police Department parking lot Wednesday.

Police believe shots were fired in Worcester before the suspects drove to Paxton.

Police are still questioning if a weapon was actually involved and if the suspects knew each other.

The three suspects face multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

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