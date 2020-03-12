3 NH men facing charges after police bust crystal meth operation

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three New Hampshire men are facing drug charges after police in Manchester busted a crystal methamphetamine operation on Thursday morning, officials announced.

Officers and SWAT members executing a search warrant at 137 Waterman St. shortly before 6 a.m. arrested 50-year-old Johnell Bennett, 21-year-old Charles Parker, and 46-year-old Christopher Paradis, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A search of the residence yielded 117 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 79 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and various pills, police said.

Bennett is facing two counts of possession with intent to sell drugs, as well as resisting arrest. Parker is charged with resisting arrest, while Paradis is facing a charge of possession of a controlled drug.

It’s not clear when the men will be called to court.

