NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a large fight at a festival in New Bedford on Saturday night that left three people hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight around 8:45 p.m. at the Buttonwood Park festival in the area of Rockdale Avenue found three people needing medical attention, according to New Bedford police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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