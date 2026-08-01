EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman at his home last month, officials said.

James Mugford, 67, was arraigned in Malden District Court on July 23 on charges of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was not known to him last Thursday, according to police.

It’s alleged that the victim knocked on Mugford’s door as part of her job selling phone plans before he threatened her with multiple weapons and sexually assaulted her.

He is due back in court Aug. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)