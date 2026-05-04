BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a 5-story parking garage in Brighton on Sunday after three vehicles went up in flames, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the reported fire in the garage on Guest Street around 6 p.m. ordered a second alarm and found the burning vehicles on level 2.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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