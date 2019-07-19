3-year-old girl reported missing in North Attleboro found safe

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing and in danger in North Attleboro on Friday afternoon has been found safe, police said.

Ava Amitan was located Friday several hours after she and her father, Vadim Amitan, 35, were reported missing.

Ava has placed in emergency custody of the Department of Children and Families.

In a statement, police thanked the public for their help and for sharing their press release.

No additional information was immediately available.

