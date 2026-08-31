LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three young men were shot in Lawrence Monday afternoon, according to Lawrence police.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood near the South Lawrence East Elementary School at approximately 3:10 p.m. When crews responded, they found three young men had been shot.

The victims were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler said he belives all three will survive.

“We heard an exchange of shots at the same time,” one man who lives in the area said. “At first we thought it was like firecrackers or something, but then we saw everybody else running away.”

Police said they have not yet located the shooter. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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