FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local leaders, officials, and sports figures were all smiles at the Foxboro Station.

Governor Maura Healey led a ribbon-cutting ahead of the World Cup as new upgrades were made to the station.

“We’re turning major events, like the World Cup and MA 250, into permanent wins,” Healey said.

Construction workers built a new platform with more capacity on the stadium side of the tracks, and a temporary platform on the neighborhood side.

The MBTA says this new station allows it to get 14 trains, full of World Cup fans, in and out in three and a half hours. With the old one, it would’ve taken six.

“It stands as the quickest build in MBTA history as it stands,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said. “It was significantly under budget and on time.”

The pricetag? $35M. But Healey told 7NEWS the improvements are well worth the money because of games and concerts held at Gillette Stadium year-round. Plus, commuters use it every day.

“Given the numbers coming through here, it’s a great investment,” Healey said. “Also, it’s a permanent investment, it’s first class.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)