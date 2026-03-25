CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Chelmsford Wednesday that left a woman seriously hurt, Chelmsford police announced.

Steven Mullen, of Clinton, is accused of hitting a woman with his car and then fleeing the scene.

Chelmsford police were called to a parking lot on Billerica Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, then flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Mullen, took off after the crash.

Mullen was found in Lowell later that night and was arrested.

Mullen is charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Person 60 or Over, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Reckless Operation, Speeding, Failure to Grant Right of Way, and Stop Sign Violation.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Thursday.

The crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.













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