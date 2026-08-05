BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater has joined the Boston College High School (BC High) football staff as Assistant Head Football Coach for Leadership and Player Development, the school announced Tuesday.

In a statement, BC High said, “In this role, Slater will help shape the culture and standards of the football program while mentoring players and captains, supporting development across all levels of BC High football, and participating in varsity games, practices, camps, clinics, and selected program events. He will also work with the coaching staff to strengthen the long-term player pipeline and expand opportunities for younger student-athletes.”

“Matthew Slater’s arrival represents an extraordinary opportunity to elevate our football program and, more importantly, the experience of every young man who wears the BC High uniform,” said BC High President Grace Cotter Regan. “His leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing people align deeply with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Eagles community.”

Slater played 16 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowl championships. He was also selected to 10 NFL Pro Bowl Games during his tenure. He was voted as a team captain for 13 straight years, before his retirement from the NFL in 2023.

The 40-year-old said he is excited to now bring his skills to the BC High football coaching staff.

“It is a privilege to work alongside a school that is deeply committed to developing young men of character and to partner with the families who have entrusted their sons to this

community. I have always believed that football is one of the greatest classrooms for teaching life’s most important lessons,” Slater said in a statement.

Slater’s first appearance with the team will be at a football camp at the school that begins on August 17.

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