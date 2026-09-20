ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving, four-alarm fire raced through a building in Rockport on Sunday, destroying the Rockport House of Pizza and leaving several people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Broadway Avenue around 10 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant.

Two families living in the apartments next to the pizza shop had to evacuate.

Jennis Heal says he was home with his wife and daughter when the fire broke out.

“Fortunately enough, the people in the pizza shop, where the fire originated from, yelled all around to the building,” Heal said. “So we heard that on the third floor. We realized smoke was starting to come up our area, and we got out as fast as we could. We took whatever we could take. We have two cats — we lost two cats in the fire — but overall we are healthy. We are happy we are alive.”

Fire officials say crews from several neighboring communities, including Gloucester, Manchester, and Essex assisted at the scene.

The fire was brought under control in about three hours.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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