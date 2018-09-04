4 arrested after police officer assaulted while trying to break up fight outside NH bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested outside of a bar in New Hampshire after a police officer working to disperse a large crowd of belligerent individuals was slapped and punched early Monday morning, officials said.

An officer on patrol outside Manchester’s Glow Bar at closing time about 1:30 a.m. observed a woman, later identified as Demi Shuman, 21, engage in a fight with an unknown woman who was seated in a car on Chestnut Street.

The officer was slapped, berated with foul language and punched when he attempted to prevent Shuman from throwing punches inside of the vehicle, according to the Manchester Police Department. After the officer took a blow to the mouth, Shuman was subdued and taken into custody.

She is charged with simple assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. She was released on $2,000 bail.

Roselyn De Jesus, 25, refused to leave the area and interfered with Shuman’s arrest, according to police. She was released on $1,000 bail.

Officers also arrested Eddy Assani, 19, and Luck Ndahigwa, 21, of Concord, after they allegedly refused to vacate the area and continued moving toward the arresting officer.

Ndahigwa is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $1,000 bail. Assani was released on $500 bail.

The rest of the crowd adhered commands to leave the area.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)