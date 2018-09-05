4 crew members injured when 2 US Coast Guard boats collide off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two U.S. Coast Guard tactical boats collided Wednesday off Cape Cod, leaving 4 crew members injured, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 29-foot boats were involved in maneuvers and training when they collided about 1:30 p.m. off Falmouth.

Both boats returned to Station Woods Hole under their own power to meet with emergency personnel, who transported the crew members to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation.

Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

“The safety of our crew is a top priority and we are grateful the injuries were not more serious,”said Lt. Cmdr. Anna Hart, commanding officer of the Maritime Safety and Security Team Cape Cod, in a statement.

“While high-speed and tactical maneuvers are normal operations for our skilled team, we will take the lessons learned today and apply them in our future evolutions.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)