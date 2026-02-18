BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire in Jamaica Plain Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital, including a firefighter.

The blaze sparked at a triple decker on Wyman Street just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters said flames extended to the building next door and that heavy smoke was pouring out.

The fire department said the fire is knocked down;

A transported firefighter was sent to the hospital after the third floor ceiling collapsed on responders, officials said. A resident was also transported. 3 additional firefighters were also hospitalized.

11 adults, two children, one cat, and one dog were displaced by the fire.

