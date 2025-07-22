BOSTON (WHDH) - An ambulance involved in a crash rolled over on Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

The passenger side of the ambulance, owned by Coastal Ambulance of Quincy, was crushed in around 9:40 a.m.

Boston Police said three EMTs and a patient, all inside the ambulance, were taken to area hospitals.

Officials said all people involved in the crash are expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

