Masschusetts voters rejected ballot Question 7 which regards building single-family homes on lots as small as 5,000 square feet, the Associated Press projects.

The question failed by a narrow margin, with 50.64% of voters choosing no, and 49.36% choosing yes.

As housing affordability becomes a growing concern across the state, Question 7 looked to lower the cost by allowing single-family homes on lots as small as 5,000 square feet — roughly the size of an NBA basketball court.

Local municipalities determine the minimum lot size, but if passed, the ballot question would have created a statewide standard. The measure would have required at least 50 feet of land bordering the home and the adjacent street or road. Homes built under the measure would have also needed to have access to public sewer and water services.

Legalize Starter Homes was leading the campaign in support of Question 7. The group said the ballot question was filed by about a dozen housing experts, including urban planners, land use attorneys and academics.

Opponents argued the proposed statewide standard takes a one-size-fits-all approach to housing policy, limiting municipalities’ ability to make zoning decisions based on local needs.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association, which represents cities and towns across the state, argued that municipalities should retain control over their zoning laws. The organization also raised concerns about whether local water and sewer systems could accommodate additional development.

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