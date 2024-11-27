DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Four teens have been indicted in connection with the beating of a man living with special needs in Danvers in September that sent shockwaves through the community, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Danvers Police Chief Jamie Lovell announced Tuesday.

On Monday, a grand jury returned indictments against a 15-year-old from Lawrence and two 15-year-old Danvers residents and a 14-year-old Danvers resident. Warrants were also issued for two other juveniles for the Oct. 12 assault and battery of Danvers resident Christopher “Ducky” Anderson.

Massachusetts law does not allow for the indictment of juveniles under the age of 14.

Prosecutors allege Anderson was lured into the woods near Plains Park, where he was then attacked by the six juveniles. The assailants allegedly kicked Anderson and threw a bike onto him.

“From the onset of this investigation, detectives and school resource officers from the Danvers Police Department worked closely with our office to identify and hold accountable those involved in this reprehensible act of violence on a vulnerable member of the Danvers community,” Tucker said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Chris Anderson, his family, and our entire community for their unwavering support, patience, and understanding during this challenging process, which has been truly commendable,” Lovell said in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our officers, detectives, and school resource officers. Their commitment to this investigation and the collaboration with the District Attorney’s office has been essential in our ability to reach this point.”

