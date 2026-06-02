BOSTON (WHDH) - The 43rd annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl got underway Tuesday, debuting a new location in Boston’s Seaport while the FIFA World Cup festivities take over its usual space at City Hall Plaza.

The three-day event allows participants to enjoy all-they-can-eat ice cream from fan favorite brands, live entertainment, bands, games, and more. All proceeds go to supporting cancer research and care at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Red Sox World Series Champion Brock Holt and NESN anchor Tom Caron are this year’s Jimmy Fund co-chairs, and kicked off the event with a ceremonial first scoop. Holt said participating in events such as this one are a huge help to those battling cancer.

“Events like this are the reason we’re having such a breakthrough in cancer research and cancer funding,” Holt said. “We were just at the clinic this morning, and there were three kids finishing their treatment today, and it’s because of events like this, people coming together to fight for this cause.”

In addition to the traditional Scooper Bowl, ice cream lovers who are 21+ can purchase a Scoop & Sip pass on-site each night from 4 to 8 p.m. They receive two drink tickets good for beer and wine from local vendors.

The Scooper Bowl runs through June 4.

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