5 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming following shark sightings

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were ordered out of the water at five Cape Cod beaches on Wednesday morning after great white sharks were spotted close to shore.

Ballston Beach and Longnook Beach in Truro, as well as Maguire Landing Beach and Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, will be closed to swimmers to at least 12 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Cahoon Hallow Beach in Wellfleet will be closed until 12:30 p.m. after a shark was spotted by an expedition boat.

Beaches are only permitted to reopen if there are not any additional sightings.

Swimmers were also ordered out of the water at Maguire Landing on Tuesday after a shark was spotted near the shore.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)