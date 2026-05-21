WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five individuals, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital after a fire at a home in Worcester late Wednesday night.

Fire officials said when they arrived, heavy flames were present in the halls and out of the windows.

They were able to knock down the fire, which appears to have started on the first floor, in roughly 10 minutes; the house is now unlivable.

“I went back into my room thinking, let me just get some clothes, some personal items like my phone, this kind of stuff,” resident Shaina Malmquist said. “By the time I was done doing that, I was in a black room screaming for help.”

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the fire after she attempted to go back into the burning building. She is facing several charges including obstructing a firefighter, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

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