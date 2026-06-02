MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five juveniles were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after police say they were seen attempting to break into a car in Medford, which they later crashed in Malden.

Medford police received report of an attempted break in of a motor vehicle in the area of Barbara Lane; an officer in the area observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle near Lincoln Road.

“As the officer attempted to make contact with the vehicle, it drove at the officer, resulting in the officer discharging their firearm,” Medford police said in a statement. “Massachusetts State Police were notified and Medford Police officers and State Police Troopers followed the vehicle from Medford into Malden where the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a State Police cruiser.”

The vehicle stopped and occupants fled on foot; they were apprehended and taken into custody by Medford police.

“Three officers and one suspect were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries,” police said. “None of the injuries were related to the shots fired.”

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