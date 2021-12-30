SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Massachusetts shelter pets are hoping to find loving families as they remain homeless at the end of 2021.

Boston’s MSPCA-Angell and Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter have been caring for three dogs, one cat, and a horse who have been in the shelters for a combined 31 months.

The two organizations say they hope would-be adopters will open their homes to these deserving pets so 2021 is the last year they will spend in an animal shelter.

The pets include:

Harley — 8-year-old boxer currently living at MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain

Malcolm — 5-year-old tabby cat sheltering at MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville

Oreo — 1-year-old puppy with MSPCA-Angell

Julie — 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix with Northeast Animal Shelter

Sky — 26-year-old quarter horse with MSPCA – Angell

The MSPCA-Angell placed more than 5,100 pets into new homes in 2021 from across its three adoption centers, while the NEAS in Salem re-homed more than 3,800 animals in the same period, according to the organizations.

Since announcing an affiliation at the start of 2021, the MSPCA and NEAS have relocated more than 4,000 animals from across the United States to Massachusetts, where they have been adopted into new homes.

People can apply to adopt an animal at the MSPCA here or the NEAS here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)