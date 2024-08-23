EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were arrested Thursday after reports of shots fired in Brockton and a police pursuit ending in Easton, police said.

At around 4:16 p.m., officers responded to Fitzpatrick Circle in Brockton for a report of shots fired, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police followed an SUV that left the scene and fled toward Easton, police said. The SUV then crashed at the intersection of Routes 138 and 123 in Easton, damaging a police cruiser, officials said.

Four people got out of the SUV, but Brockton officers quickly captured three of them, finding three guns at the scene, police said.

Easton police captured the fourth person nearby, according to police.

A fifth person involved was found on Chatham West Drive in Brockton, police said. Brockton officers found a fourth gun at that scene.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects wearing masks and black clothing.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

