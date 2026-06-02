MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police said they were seen attempting to break into a car in Medford before they led police on a chase that ended with an officer opening fire and a multi-car crash in Malden.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Medford police responded to Barbara Lane in Medford for a reported breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Officers said they eventually encountered a vehicle matching its description on Lincoln Road and attempted to make contact. Police said the vehicle drove at the officer, attempting to hit him, and the officer discharged their firearm at the vehicle.

The vehicle then took off from the area, striking a parked car and sustaining significant damage, causing it to begin smoking. Police said the vehicle continued to flee from officers regardless, resulting in a low-speed chase through Medford and into Malden.

Massachusetts State Police and Malden police assisted in the pursuit, and the car eventually crashed into a fence in a Malden neighborhood. Police said several of the suspects fled the scene on foot, but all five were eventually taken into custody.

“This is such a quiet, quiet neighborhood, hardly any noise let alone five gunshots. I was shocked,” said Bob Galasso, who lives in the area. “I’ve lived here for 46 years and never, ever had anything occur like that here.”

Investigators also determined that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Woburn Monday morning.

All five juveniles, three 16-year-olds, one 14-year-old, and one 17-year-old, are charged with Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. The 17-year-old is also charged with Assault to Murder, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop, Marked Lanes Violation, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage.

Three officers and one suspect were taken to hospitals but have since been released. No one was hurt by gunfire.

All the suspects were taken to Cambridge Juvenile Court to be processed.

The officer who discharged their firearm is currently on leave.

The situation is under investigation.

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