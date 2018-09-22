5-year-old boy with brain tumor spends day with Marshfield police

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Cops for Kids with Cancer is raising awareness about pediatric cancer by honoring someone special, a young boy from Marshfield with a brain tumor.

Five-year-old Danny Sheehan is not shy about his battle with cancer.

“I’m Danny Sheehan and I have a tumor in my head, and I’m getting rid of it,” the young boy said.

On Saturday, Sheehan spent time with Marshfield police testing equipment and receiving many high-fives.

The special day for Danny comes courtesy of Cops for Kids with Cancer, an organization that gives families of pediatric cancer patients a helping hand.

“It could not mean more to us that Danny is being recognized during this month for his battle against Pineoblastoma, a rare cancer,” Natalie Sheehan, Danny’s mother, said.

“He’s over the moon, for sure,” Dan Sheehan, Danny’s father, added.

This day of helping a local family comes just in time, as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)