58-year-old Pembroke, NH man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Robert Pratt, 58, of Pembroke, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 58-year-old Pembroke, New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl is now facing criminal charges, officials said.

Robert Pratt was arrested about 7:51 p.m. Friday by detectives with the Nashua Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, according to a release issued Monday.

Nashua police launched an investigation on June 26 after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile female known to Pratt, police said.

Pratt was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in 9th Circuit Nashua District Division Court on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

