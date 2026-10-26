BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people were injured, and four firefighters were taken away on stretchers in a five-alarm fire Monday morning on Spring Street in Brockton.

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to Spring Street in Brockton for reports of a fire. One firefighter called a mayday due to running low on air.

“We had one firefighter that was up there, they were doing a search because there was a report someone might still be in the building. He ran low on air and called a mayday,” the Brockton Fire Chief said. “He’s okay now.”

The seven people injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross is now trying to help those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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