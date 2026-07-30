BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a United States Postal Service (USPS) facility in Billerica Thursday evening, according to 7NEWS sources.

Billerica police responded to the facility on Brick Kiln Road, where 7NEWS sources said an employee was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot, and the thief took off with a key giving the user access to USPS collection boxes and other postal office properties in the area.

The victim was not hurt. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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