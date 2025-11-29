NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven teens are facing criminal charges after officers were led on early morning chases involving stolen vehicles through several Massachusetts communities on Saturday.

A Norwood police officer who was monitoring traffic around 2 a.m. on Route 1 spotted tow vehicles leave a nearby gas station and make illegal U-turns before leaving the area, according to Norwood police.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, both vehicles fled at a high rate of speed.

Another officer who was further up Route 1 caught up to the vehicles and broadcast a license plate, which came back to an Infiniti SUV that was stolen. The other vehicle, a red Lincoln, was soon confirmed to have been stolen in Norwood.

Both vehicles were pursued into Westwood and then Dedham, where Dedham police took over the chase. When the Infiniti crashed on Washington Street in Dedham, three of the occupants fled the area, police said. Two juvenile females were found near Lowe’s and taken to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries. A third passenger was found injured and detained at the scene of the crash. The fourth juvenile who had been driving was not located.

The stolen red Lincoln was stopped by spike strips in Foxboro, causing it to crash into a guardrail. All of the occupants were detained. All juveniles were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Once medically cleared, the driver of the Lincoln was transported back to the Norwood Police Department for booking. All remaining juveniles will face charges for their involvement.

In total, seven juveniles, ages 13 to 15, were involved, four females and three males, six from Boston and one from Worcester.

Norwood police wrote of the cooperation between departments, “Their coordinated response, communication, and willingness to step in at critical moments were instrumental in safely apprehending all suspects and protecting the public. The professionalism displayed throughout the night underscores the strength of our partnerships and the shared commitment to community safety.”

