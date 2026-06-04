HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton man was arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill a 21-year-old man at a beach in Hopkinton Wednesday, according to Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police Scott van Raalten. Video obtained by 7NEWS captures the violent fight between the two men.

Steven Dana, 70, is charged with attempt to murder, two counts of strangulation/suffocation, and assault and battery on a disabled person.

Hopkinton police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Sandy Beach on Lakeshore Drive at approximately 6:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly identify those involved in the altercation and began their investigation.

The initial investigation determined that Dana got into a physical fight with a 21-year-old Matthew Duffy over Duffy’s use of Lake Maspenock. Police said the only boat ramp to the lake, which stretches between Hopkinton and Milford, is on Lakeshore Drive, and it is limited to use by Hopkinton residents only from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Duffy was with a group of friends at the time, one of whom he says lives in the town. Duffy said Dana got mad because they were jet skiing on the lake.

Video obtained by 7NEWS captured the fight, showing Dana slap Duffy across the face before the pair ended up in a struggle in the water. Dana is seen forcefully holding the Duffy under the water before Duffy’s friends pulled Dana off of him.

“When I ran up to Steven to pull him off, I saw his hands around Matthew’s neck holding his head down, which, that’s not good at all,” said Ben Osmanovic, one of Duffy’s friends who witnessed the attack.

Duffy said he is still recovering from a March motorcycle accident that left him with a broken leg, pelvis, and arms. He was walking on crutches at the time of the fight.

“I was thinking this is ridiculous, I was terrified,” Duffy told 7NEWS. “I am so grateful to be alive from the first accident, and then if my friends weren’t here, I definitely wouldn’t have been alive from this guy, because he was not getting off of me at all.”

Both Dana and Duffy declined medical attention.

Dana was subsequently arrested at his home and was arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court.

“I’m really glad, and I really hope that he doesn’t get out and do this to someone else,” Duffy said.

Dana appeared in court on Friday and the judge determined he was not a danger to the public. He was allowed out on bail.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)