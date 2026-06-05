FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - In advance of the World Cup, FIFA changed a policy for matches.

Fans will no longer be allowed to bring refillable water bottles to stadiums, which the organization says is to prevent people from throwing them at players or at other people.

Critics are calling the ove a cash grab, since fans will now have to buy bottled water inside the stadium.

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