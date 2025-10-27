ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old man was killed and another person was seriously hurt after they fell from a tree in Rockland while trimming it, according to officials.

Officials said the two Brentwood Arms Condominium Complex maintenance workers fell more than 40 feet to the ground at approximately 11 a.m.

Investigators were focused on a boom lift that was fully extended Monday.

“We were called in for reports of two individuals that had fallen out of a lift,” David Cowings said, Rockland Fire Captain. “They were cutting trees and somehow fell out of the lift.”

Both were rushed to South Shore Hospital where a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

“Upon arrival we found two people were down on the ground, one was in critical condition, he’s since passed away,” Cowings said. “The other was sitting off to the side in serious condition.”

Officials said they’re using surveillance video to investigate what happened, but initial reports suggest it appears the two weren’t wearing safety harnesses.

When asked if this type of call is common for his department, Cowings said it’s rare, but any fall from that height is dangerous.

“Pretty rare,” Cowings said. “But it does happen from time to time. It’s dangerous, trimming trees and working up at that height. You have to take the proper safety precautions.”

Rockland police and OSHA are investigating the cause of the incident.

