7News anchor Jadiann Thompson biking to raise money for ALS research

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News anchor Jadiann Thompson is biking from Massachusetts to Connecticut this weekend to help raise money for ALS research and spread awareness for the disease.

Thompson is covering a total of 270 miles as she rides from Boston to Greenwich.

The Tri-State Trek is sponsored by the ALS Therapy Development Institute, which is the world’s largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research.

Thompson has already completed more than 100 miles.

Follow along with Thompson’s journey on Instagram.

Let’s roll! 4 am wake up call. 270 miles to Connecticut. Pulling out of @BostonCollege at 6 am for day 1 tomorrow for the @ALSTDI #tristatetrek!!!!!!!!!! And I’m sleeping in dorms. Bam. 🚴🏼‍♀️ @7News pic.twitter.com/p5RSuIGGTO — JADIANN THOMPSON (@JadiannTV) June 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)