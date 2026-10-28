BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts voters are weighing in on nine ballot questions when they cast ballots this Election Day on issues ranging from cannabis and gun laws to public records, voter registratoin, and housing development.
Not sure what each question is about? Below, we’ve compiled our coverage of what residents need to know before casting their votes.
Question 1: Question 1 would expand the state’s public records law to include the governor’s office and the Legislature.
Question 2: Ballot Question 2 would allow employees of the Committee for Public Counsel Services to unionize.
Question 3: Question 3 would establish an all-party primary system beginning in 2028.
Question 4: Question 4 would allow voters to register and cast a ballot on the same day, starting on Jan. 1, 2028.
Question 5: Question 5 would change the revenue cap on the amount of tax revenue the state can collect, based on wage and salary growth, beyond which taxpayers must be refunded.
Question 6: Question 6 would dedicate a tax consumers already pay when buying sporting goods, recreational vehicles, or while at a golf course to land conservation
Question 7: Question 7 would allow single-family homes on lots as small as 5,000 square feet.
Question 8: Question 8 would make recreational use illegal again and repeal laws allowing adults to grow cannabis at home.
Question 9: Question 9 asks voters whether to uphold or repeal a state gun law passed in 2024.
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