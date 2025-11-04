BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS anchor Kim Khazei will be signing off in December after 25 years, it was announced on November 4th by WHDH-TV/WLVI-TV Vice President & General Manager, Jimmy Rogers, in a statement to the company.

In making this announcement, Jimmy said, “We are grateful for Kim’s dedication, and unwavering commitment. Her presence on the anchor desk, as a trusted, reliable voice in Boston, for more than two decades, leaves an impact beyond her departure.”

Kim was one of the original members of the 7NEWS team, joining the station in 1994, soon after Sunbeam Television Corporation purchased WHDH. In 2006, Sunbeam purchased WLVI forming a duopoly and adding 7NEWS at 10PM, which Kim helped successfully launch and continues to co-anchor. During Kim’s tenure, WHDH has remained a ratings leader after becoming an independent station in 2017.

During her time at WHDH and WLVI, Kim has spent countless hours on the anchor desk covering the most significant local, national, and international stories. She anchored live from New Hampshire to cover four impactful presidential primaries and traveled the world to be live at the selection of Pope Francis, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and two royal weddings. She was live on the field minutes after Malcolm Butler’s interception gave the Patriots another Super Bowl win and she anchored nine championship parades in Boston. With her long-time co-anchor Adam Williams, Kim currently anchors 7NEWS at 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. on WHDH and 7 NEWS at 10 p.m. on WLVI (CW).

“There hasn’t been a major story in the last 20 years that Kim hasn’t shared with our viewers,” said Linda Miele, WHDH/WLVI News Director. “She has anchored live from Vatican City, London, and the White House. She brought viewers vital information in concerning times and connected us all in times of celebration. She is an accomplished journalist, and we wish her every happiness as she enters this new chapter of her life.”

Kim had her three children while working at 7 NEWS and left in 2001 to raise them full-time. Six years later, she returned to the WHDH newsroom. Kim’s first born just had her first child and she is relocating to be closer to her growing family.

“Going back to 1994, this station has been my second home, and our viewers have been like family,” said Kim Khazei. “I’m excited to take a breath, spend time with loved ones and see what comes next. I’ll always be grateful to the Ansin family and the people at Sunbeam TV for the opportunity and for my many colleagues who will be lifelong friends. And I’ll always be cheering on the incredible team at 7News!”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)