BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner and anchor Juliana Mazza are joining thousands of other cyclists in completing the Best Buddies Challenge, which supports ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people worldwide with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 7NEWS is proud Best Buddies partner.

Funds raised through the Best Buddies Challenge benefit Best Buddies International – the largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people worldwide with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The charity started by Anthony Kennedy Shriver is aimed at creating employment opportunities for those supported by the charity.

“It’s I think the greatest tradition we have in our family and something we can be proud of for another 100 years,” Shriver told 7NEWS.

Best Buddies programs empower people with IDD to form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure jobs, improve communication and advocacy skills, and live independently, while also offering support for their families.

The IDD community that Best Buddies serves individuals with IDD and their families. The IDD community includes, but is not limited to, people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, and other undiagnosed disabilities.

Donate and learn more: https://www.bestbuddieschallenge.org/

