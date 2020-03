BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus is spreading among the Boston Police Department.

Eight officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

Those officers have since been placed in isolation.

Health officials announced Thursday that Massachusetts has 2,417 confirmed coronavirus cases with 25 virus-related deaths.

