WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The child hit by a fallen tree at a summer camp in Wayland on Tuesday has died.

Police say around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to Camp Chickami at 139 Boston Post Road for reports of people being struck by a tree.

When they arrived, a boy was found with severe injuries, along with an adult counselor with less serious injuries.

The boy, an 8-year-old from Sudbury, was taken to Mass General Hospital, where he later died.

The counselor is expected to be okay. The camp is offering counseling to campers, families, and staffers.

“I want to offer our sincere thoughts and support to the family and friends who are facing this tragic loss,” said Acting Police Chief Mark Hebert.

“Our Wayland community is grieving today, and thinking of those who lost so much as a result of this tragic accident,” said Fire Chief Neil McPherson. “I encourage anyone who is experiencing overwhelming grief or anxiety to talk to someone, reach out for help, and to remember that we are the strongest when we stand together as a community.”

It will be closed for the rest of the week.

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