NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a burning building in New Bedford Tuesday.

The New Bedford Fire Department said workers who were doing renovations on the first floor called them to the three-story building on Rivet Street shortly after 5 p.m. when they heard the fire alarm going off. The workers reportedly tried to make it to the apartments upstairs, but the flames were already too strong.

Firefighters eventually managed to pull an 8-year-old girl out of the building, and she was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Everyone else inside the building has been accounted for.

“This fire spread extremely quickly,” New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros said. “This is another old building, common housing stock in the city of New Bedford, balloon frame construction. It gets into the walls, it gets into the ceiling spaces, and it just travels. It’s hard for our guys to get ahead of those things.”

The roof of the building also collapsed in two different places, Medeiros said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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