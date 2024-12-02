FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 81-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Framingham Monday morning, police said.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Edgell Road and Frost Street, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The Framingham woman was walking on Edgell Road when she was hit, police said. She was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was pushing a shopping cart filled with bags of cans at the time of the crash.

“I walked up and saw all of the cans in the road, and then found out from one of the officers that it was — a lot of people called her the can lady around here, because she collects cans,” said neighbor Tom O’Reilly.

The driver remained on scene, and no charges have been filed as of 12 p.m., police said.

“I’ve also driven past her and she’s very hard to see, and she’s right there in the road with her cart most of the times, so she was at high risk to herself,” said Wayne Stinson.

Framingham police and state troopers sealed off the scene for hours Monday.

O’Reilly said the loss of life is heartbreaking.

“She was always good to everybody around here and people were good to her, so it’s very hard to see anybody lose their life, especially like that,” he said.

The crash is under investigation and the woman’s name has not yet been publicly released.

