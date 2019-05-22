84-year-old man flown to hospital after being struck by pickup truck near Fairhaven High School

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 84-year-old man was flown to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck near Fairhaven High School on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Huttleston Avenue around 9 a.m. found the man injured in the street, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

The man, who was conscious and alert, was taken by ambulance to a football field at Fairhaven High School. He was then flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The victim’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The driver of the pickup truck that hit him, identified only as an 80-year-old Fairhaven man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Witnesses also stopped and spoke to officers.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the victim had been walking across Huttleston Avenue, a four-lane road, and was near the curb when he was struck.

The truck sustained damage to its hood and windshield. The driver of the truck was not injured. He has not been charged.

