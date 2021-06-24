(WHDH) — An 883-pound great white shark named Freya has made her way from North Carolina all the way up the coast to New England, where she’ll likely remain through the summer and fall, a research group said.

Freya’s tracker last pinged on Monday in Block Island sound, off of Montauk, New York — which is just west of Martha’s Vineyard, OCEARCH said.

OCEARCH says the 11-foot shark was tagged off of North Carolina in March.

“She is likely following schools of Menhaden as a food source,” researchers said in a Facebook post.

It’s believed that Freya will patrol the waters off New England and possibly Nova Scotia for the foreseeable future.

To track Freya’s movements, click here.

