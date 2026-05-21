EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after the school bus they were riding on was involved in a crash with a car in Everett Thursday afternoon, according to Everett Public Schools Superintendent William Hart.

Police said the bus, which had 11 children on board, was making a left turn from Broadway onto Langdon Street at approximately 3 p.m. when it was struck by a black BMW sedan. They said the driver of the car was able to get out on their own.

Hart said the children are from the Devens School, a therapeutic school for children with special needs. Teachers from the school rushed to the scene on their own to try and help first responders with the children. Hart said the bus driver and another staff member on board were not hurt, and both stayed with the children the entire time.

All of the children taken to the hospital are expected to be okay, Hart said.

“Many of these first responders actually know our children, they volunteer at the school, they make regular visits, so I think each of them, too, have children of their own so the sensitivity, not only to the situation at hand, but the fact that our kids needed that extra reassurance that they were okay,” Hart said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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