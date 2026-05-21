JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - A small plane flipped over while landing at Jaffrey Airfield Silver Ranch in Jaffrey, New Hampshire Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said the Van’s RV-7 aircraft flipped at approximately 11:55 a.m.

The administration said two people were on board at the time. No word yet on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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