9 displaced by house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that displaced 5 adults and four children in Dorchester Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at 41-43 Warner St. at 3 a.m. found a 2 1/2-story, two-family building ablaze with fire showing from the top floor, officials. said.

All occupants were safely evacuated and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said. Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.

The Red Cross is assisting with housing. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.