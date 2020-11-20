BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced and three cats were rescued after flames tore through three porches before spreading to a nearby building in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Robinson Street around 5 a.m. found heavy flames engulfing the rear porches of a three-family home, which had also spread to an adjacent building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire has since been put out and crews are working to contain hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which left behind about $1 million worth of damage.

Detail companies will remain on scene to monitor hot spots. Damages are estimated at 1 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/BewnfgGHqN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

Firefighters were able to rescue 3 cats from the fire building. pic.twitter.com/rjrObluHpp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

This is what first alarm companies encountered upon arrival. Fire went to 3 alarms pic.twitter.com/eaK74cQ3sv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

Working on the hot spots pic.twitter.com/KTU2kHDUzh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down & companies checking for further extension and overhauling pic.twitter.com/1iLuC3qgSf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

All companies working at third alarm fire of 32 Robinson St carriage house & rear exposures pic.twitter.com/LzgttuYrsd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

The fire engulfed the rear porches of the occupied 3 family building at 36 Robinson St. and has spread to the building in the rear all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/baEg3lfkn3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

At approximately 5:00 am heavy fire at 36 Robinson St Dorchester. This is now 3 alarms. pic.twitter.com/So0EVYuyVc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020

