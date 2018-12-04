9-year-old Haverhill girl uses allowance to buy treats for police dog that kept school safe during manhunt

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old Haverhill girl was recognized by the Massachusetts State Police for her generosity after she saved up her allowance to buy treats for a K-9 officer’s partner that helped keep her school safe during a manhunt for an armed suspect in August.

Haverhill’s Silver Hill Elementary School was among many schools placed in lockdown as a fleeing suspect armed with a handgun roamed the area on Aug. 29, state police said.

Trooper Thomas Janeczak and his K-9 partner Tank later located the suspect hiding in a shed near the school.

Olivia Feil, a fourth-grade student at the school, was so thankful for Tank’s actions that she began to save her weekly allowance to buy him some treats and toys.

Olivia’s mother contacted police in November so she could deliver her gifts to the department’s K9 unit.

The Feil family visited a K9 training day at Troop A Headquarters in Danvers and met with Tank.

“The Department would like to thank Olivia and her family for their kindness and generosity,” the department said in a post on Facebook. ” We — humans and dogs alike — are touched by their thoughtfulness.”

Olivia took photos with Janeczak and Tank during the visit.

