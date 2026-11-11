BOSTON (WHDH) - Liam Higgins is spending his day off from school selling pies for a good cause.

“It’s a nice thing to do and it helps people in our community,” Higgins said.

Each pie sold funds a full week of meals through the non-profit Community Servings. The meals get delivered to someone local living with a serious illness like cancer or diabetes.

Higgins’ mom, Nathalie, said he’s already sold 100 pies for the Thanksgiving fundraiser. But he’s aiming to sell 200.

“There’s such a need this time of year, and there’s a lot of people who we have as neighbors, and we don’t even know they’re struggling,” Nathalie said.

Higgins’ sales alone will add up to two years of meals for one person.

South End Buttery on Shawmut Avenue is baking up 50 pumpkin pies for the non-profit this year. Owner and co-founder Richard Gordon said it’s a great way to give back.

“I think it’s all about giving back, and we should all be doing this throughout the year to organizations like Community Servings, which really serve an unmet need in Boston and around Boston,” Gordon said.

Pies are available at pieinthesky.org through 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with pickup Nov. 24 at more than 50 sites across eastern Massachusetts. Viewers can also buy from Liam’s own page at pieinthesky.org or donate to help him reach 200.

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